Professionals Charts Sustainable Path for Outsourcing Industry

Omolabake Fasogbon

Seeking a way around economic reality haunting local outsourcing sector, stakeholders recently converged at an Exhibition and Professional outreach (EXPO) in Lagos to brainstorm solutions.

At the Expo which was organised by the Association of Outsourcing Professionals of Nigeria (AOPN), it was agreed that players needed to up their game by embracing digitisation, ethical and standard practices, as well as being intentional in service delivery.

Discussing EXPO theme, “Navigating Economic Volatility: Strategies for Sustainable Outsourcing in Nigeria,” President of AOPN, Mope Abudu, highlighted economic woes constraining professionals which she said were further compounded by factors as: infrastructure deficiencies, lack of policy and standards, diminishing quality and education standards of labour force, amongst others.

She expressed concern that most bailout options explored by players to keep businesses going have been met with harsh conditions.

According to her, “The theme is apt and necessary given the headwinds faced by operators that have put us in different directions. Considering the importance of outsourcing to the development of Nigerian nation, it is important that we stakeholders come together, including sellers, buyers and government representatives to see how we can pivot and make the best of present situation.”

She further submitted that navigating present economic terrain for business continuity and sustainability remained unnegotiable, stressing that navigation was a skill that must be learnt.

She tasked professionals on collaboration, peaceful and intentional delivery of outsourcing services such that would position Nigeria as a veritable nation for outsourcing.

“The economic situation we found ourselves require collective understanding, learning from those who have been successful and synergy to be able to uplift the industry and be at forefront of providing professional services that will be sustainable,” she advised.

Earlier in his keynote address, Chairman of Courier and Logistics Management Institute, Prof. Simon Emeje, stressed tight regulation of the industry to instill discipline and enhance professionalism.