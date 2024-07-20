PAN Urges FG to Save inndustry from imminent collapse

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Poultry Association of Nigeria, (PAN), has called on the Federal Government to rescue the poultry industry from what it described as total and imminent collapse.

The National President of PAN, Chief Sunday Ezeobiora, who made the call while addressing journalists during a stakeholders meeting, held in Ibadan, said the poultry industry needs further intervention in form of grants and loan to restore the industry to normalcy and bring back farmers who have lost their means of livelihood as a result of fluctuating economy and inflation.

He added that insecurity, high cost of basic raw materials such as maize and soya beans and inadequate mechanized farm inputs have hampered the operation of the industry in recent times.

According to him, “Another worrying issue affecting the industry is the issue of petroleum price deregulation, floatation of the naira. Although the implications cut across all sectors of the economy, it has affected production and marketing of the products of the industry. All we have witnessed in all these have been increased high cost of production and a dwindling purchasing power of the people to buy poultry and poultry products.”

Ezeobiora, however, lauded the Federal Government for the creating the Ministry of Livestock Development to address the issue of farmers and herders conflicts, stating that the association will come up with robust contributions and inputs that will reposition the industry for a better performance.

The National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the association, Mr. Godwin Egbede, in his own remarks, said PAN has the capacity to produce chicken and eggs for the country, urging government at all levels to support the poultry industry with funds and subsidized maize.

The South West PAN Chairman, Rev. Gideon Oluleye, on his part, highlighted that high level of insecurity is a major factor that has contributed to the less production of maize in the country, urging the Federal Government to take proactive actions in order for the industry not to collapse.

He maintained that conflicts between farmers and herders have contributed greatly to shortage of maize, disclosing that the industry is the second largest employer of labour in the country.

He said, “Insecurity has contributed to the shortage of maize in the industry. The government should take up the political will to address the issue of insecurity. For the past two years, the government has not allocated grain for poultry farmers and we want them to intervene quickly.”