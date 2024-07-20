Odumegwu-Ojukwu University, Omenugha and Peter Obi

By Okey Ikechukwu

There are two very significant, and quite commendable, actions Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has taken so far with regards to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu University (COOU), Igbariam. The appointment of Prof Kate Omenugha as acting Vice Chancellor of the school is one. The appointment of Prof Chidi Odinkalu as the Pro-Chancellor of the University is another. He has thus put together two individuals who have the ‘unfortunate habit’ of handling any assignment they give to them in such a way that nothing is allowed to stand in their way, on the road to fulfilment and success.

I also see Soludo giving them all the needed support, going forward. The governor’s regular attendance, or official representation, at all of the university’s events, and especially the visible encouragement he gives to all the new environment-focused initiatives of the school, point to a subsisting goodwill. That goodwill should be maintained.

In sum, and for the record: Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Your Transformation cometh”! Yes, I see Omenugha working synergistically for the positive, phenomenal, transformation of that institution.

I was in the school last week for the 2024 annual conference of the Faculty of Social Sciences. As the Keynote Speaker, I had to give substance to the theme of the conference: “Leadership, Security and Social Stability in contemporary Nigerian Economy”. It was a gathering put together to x-ray the cocktail of security and other challenges that have come to characterize our chequered existence in the country today.

The conference was well attended. But if there was anyone who came to the conference expecting the usual lamentational excesses that has come to characterize retreats and conferences all over the country these days, that person must have left the event very disappointed. It was a solutions-finding gathering, with the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Anthony Agu, paying meticulous attention to everything that mattered; in the endeavour to make the event more than a passing success story.

Curiously, the office of the Vice Chancellor was also fully involved. Everyone was ‘online’, as if the entire university community was just one large undifferentiated family. An unsuspecting observer would most probably think that everything was being organized by the VC’s office, with every other faculty as members of the organizing committee. Yet, there was no overbearing presence of anyone, or the dominance of any office at all.

As I later found out from other sources, this was just me getting a whiff of the sense of community that has come to characterise everything going on in Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, since Omenugha came on the scene. Someone even quipped to me, as I asked question after question: “Prof, you can see what a woman can do within such a short time”?

Harrison from the VC’s office was as involved as the Dean of the Social Sciences. The latter readily intervened whenever and wherever there were issues to be ironed out in any matter relating to the conference. And Prof Sonny Odogwu of the school’s Faculty of Law, who came into the picture because of the IPOB-imposed seat-at-home order, was as much involved. Because the order still subsists in many parts of Enugu and Anambra States, there are no flights to or from the two states on Mondays. But there are flights to and from Asaba, which is less than an hour’s drive to Onitsha, in Anambra State.

The conference was scheduled for a Tuesday, so I had to fly into Asaba on Monday, spend the night there and then leave for Igbariam in Anambra State the next day. That’s how it fell on Prof Sonny Odogwu of Igbariam’s Faculty of Law to play temporary host and chaperon to me in Asaba. And he did a very good job of it. It was with him that I ran into my old friend from the University of Lagos, Big Ben, who is now the Vice Chancellor of the University in Asaba.

It was, “Ah, is that not Okey sitting down here in our own Polo Club”; and from me came, “Wait, Big Ben? O’ boy, where have you been? It was a more than welcome reunion, but back to our concern here for today.

With Odogwu I rode into Anambra the next morning, and into the gates of a university sitting on a massive land layout. Driving out of the school later with Dr Emegha Ndubisi later in the day, the story of the university began to unfold before me, as I one question after another.

It turned out that the now-resplendent university was a colossal eyesore for quite some time, before the then governor Peter Obi began to give it very serious, and well thought out, attention. The school owes its current layout, the impressive physical infrastructure, as well as its overall academic outlook owed on which so much that will last can now be built today, to Peter Obi.

The former governor began with the production of a master plan for the University. At that time, he had to remind some people who were not too keen on designing a master plan for the institution that even a weaver bird must have an idea of the type or nest, and size of nest, it wants to make, as well as its preferred purpose before it starts weaving. How much more a university, he queried.

Obi said to anyone who cared to listen at the time that there are masterplans all the big institutions, as well as big building, all over the world today. He said that the story was the same even for those who lived in ancient times; since master plans for both the physical infrastructure and the broad framework of ideas a people wish to birth and nurture in an institution must first be conceptualized and designed beforehand.

His approach to the rescue mission he carried out at Igbaraim was holistic, because Obi did not just focus on merely producing masterplan and carrying it about as a trophy to show off with. He was engaged in the serious business of constructing and tarring the access roads to the campus, from the Onitsha Enugu Expressway a the same time.

The condition of this access road had been a problem to the school from its inception. But that nightmare ended with Obi’s tenure as governor. And it was also Peter Obi who Fenced the entire university campus.

When some of those who were opposed to the school, whose perimeter runs into several kilometres when measured, raised issues Obi was reported to have said to them: “Even some of you here have mosquito nets to cover your lovely dogs from mosquito bites at night. No one would allow Tsetse flies near his goats. Yet it seems right to you that we should leave the citadel from which we hope to produce a new generation that will compete in a 21st Century world with open. Biko, I will find the money and make sure that this our university is fenced. He did just that.

Obi also tarred the internal roads within the university and urged the school authorities to maintain an environment that would develop and enhance every student’s innate sense of beauty. This was in addition to building an impressive Law Faculty building for the university. The building is described as impressive in the sense that it houses lecture rooms, a library, staff offices, and moot courts. For the record, the complex is one of the best in the South-East Geopolitical Zone of the country.

It is also to the credit of peter Obi that the school boasts of a Mass Communication Complex, consisting of lecture rooms, radio and TV studios, and staff offices, today. We say nothing about the construction of the Faculty of Arts/Social Science Complex, which houses staff offices and lecture rooms.

It you add the construction of two hostel complexes, the attraction of two more such complexes from the Central Bank through Dr. Kingsley Muoghalu, the construction of the Faculty of Agriculture building, the construction of the Faculty of Management Sciences building and the construction of an Administrative building, the question that may start forming in your head as your tabulate all the foregoing would be this: “What would you have in this place today if you remove everything done for by Peter Obi, as governor of Anambra State”?

To be fair, it is a matter of record that, besides the medical office built by Chief Willie Obiano, it was Obi who started the construction of all abandoned projects within the complex. It is also a matter of record that Obi made available the sum of five billion Naira to the school for its continued improvement, under well spelt out prudential guidelines.

And all of the foregoing does not include what he spent in providing the school with buses and security vehicles for greater institutional efficiency and improved internal security. We have also not said anything here about the academic facilities, other structures and lasting developmental imprints he left at the Uli campus of the University. And we shall not do that here.

Going back to our initial observations about the University’ Pro-chancellor and the acting Vice Chancellor, the university now has the right mix of primary drivers who have the capacity for lasting engagement according to the best global standards. The new VC has made some impressive strides, especially against the background of the rot she met on ground. What the lady has accomplished within a few short months presents a somewhat baffling reality to many observers.

Her lifelong exposure, and also in particular her tenure as a very effective hands-on for commissioner, would seem to have prepared her to do what she is doing at Igbariam today. But a little more of that some other time

From all accounts, Odinkalu’s first visit to the school, after his appointment as Pro-chancellor was an event all by itself. He was reported to have arrived in very simple clothing. The academic community thus unprepared for a man had come to trek to every nook and cranny of the school, in order to find out for himself what everything looked like and what was to be done about it.

Chidi had to personally see everything for himself, including the ‘as is’ condition of every inch of land and every building within the premises. With that, he could easily relate to the physical space and human capital that would warehouse and service any new broad conceptual frameworks he would like to develop and inflict on the place with his new-found co-workers. I can assure you that all hands must be on deck, for as long as this new COOU duo are on this beat.