Obi Support Group in Kano Accuses Tinubu of Lopsided Appointments, Nepotism

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

Kano State Obi Support Group, under the aegis of Arewa Indigenous Obidients Forum, has accused the President Bola Tinubu’s administration of nepotism and lopsided appointments especially in recent time.

The group’s Coordinator General, Alkasim Auwal, made the accusation during the official inauguration of the forum yesterday, in Kano, to celebrate the 63rd birthday of the former Anambra State governor.

The group said majority of Nigerians have retraced their steps with the current situation in the country under the Tinubu led government and have resolved to work to ensure the victory of Obi in 2027.

“Today we see an administration that is more nepotic than anyone we have witnessed. It is aways one Olu, Ade or Ola or their ilk that are appointed into public offices, brazenly driving a narrow agenda that is clearly not broadly Nigerian.”

Auwal further explained, “We are as guilty as many of our compatriots in contributing to where this has led us. We listened as Peter Obi literally begged Nigerians to listen to his vision, yet we dismissed it as one of many political talks that we have heard in the past.

” We now read the clear handwriting on the wall. We recalled echos of truths and sincere pledges to revive Nigeria’s economy and revamp our innate patriotism.

” We are being seen as lesser citizens across the rest of the country, no ethnic nation is aligned into the seemingly narrowing vision.” he added

The Coordinator maintained that, the Arewa Indigenous Obidients Forum (AIOF) was officially inaugurated with a clear vision to support and help secure the Presidential bid of Peter Obi in the upcoming 2027 general election.