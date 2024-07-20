Obasanjo: Kagame’s Re-election Affirmation of Trust, Confidence

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has described the re-election of President Paul Kagame of Rwanda as an affirmation of trust and confidence repose in him.

Obasanjo made this disclosure in a congratulatory message, which was personally signed by him and released by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi to newsmen.

In the congratulatory letter, the former Chairman of the African Union (AU) congratulated and rejoiced with the re-elected President for securing the new mandate of the people to lead the country for another term.

According to Obasanjo: “I have just received the happy news of Your Excellency’s resounding victory in the Presidential election that was held in your country on July 15, 2024. Permit me to congratulate and rejoice with you on your securing the mandate of your people to lead the country for another term.

“Your Excellency’s re-election is, no doubt, an affirmation of the trust and confidence, which the generality of your countrymen repose in your ability to continue to steer the ship of State aright through your vision and leadership qualities, which, no doubt, will further strengthen the peace, security and prosperity of your country.

“While praying for Your Excellency’s continued good health to enable you consolidate and build upon the good results so far achieved, please accept, Mr. President and Dear Brother, the assurances of my highest consideration,” he stated.

The Forum also said it is curious that the Federal Government found the establishment of a ministry dedicated to livestock development important to prevent herders/farmer’s clashes have caused death of thousands of middle belters and other Nigerians in the past, yet the displaced millions of middle belters and Nigerians has not been attended to.

“President Ahmed Bola Tinubu should immediately reverse the decision to establish a Ministry of Livestock Development and allow the National Livestock Department in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to do its work. The President may however wish to strengthen the Department. In addition, the MBF recommend that crops, livestock, fisheries and forestry should all be integrated under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture where multidisciplinary collaboration under one ministry will save cost, ensure effectiveness and make over all supervision by the president easier.

“We call on the President to immediately disband the Presidential Committee on Livestock Reforms, direct the Federal Ministry of Housing, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the National Population Commission and the Nigerian Army to resettle all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in their ancestral homes within 1 year. This will ensure that there is healing on the part of ethnic nationalities displaced from their homes as a result of the violent land grab agenda of the Fulani which the composition of the presidential committee is a clear admission of who the aggressor is, that is, if there was even any doubt in the first place”, Pogu charged.