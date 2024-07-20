Nigerian Navy Provides Housing Support to Fallen Heros’ Family

Sunday Ehigiator

In a heartwarming display of solidarity and commitment to personnel welfare, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, has presented a 2-bedroom semi-detached bungalow to the widow of Leading Seaman Abdulrahman FA, who lost his life in the line of duty.

The gesture, which took place at Navy Estate Karshi, Abuja, underscores the Nigerian Navy’s dedication to supporting the families of fallen heroes.

In the service to the nation, military personnel make extraordinary sacrifices, often paying the ultimate price to safeguard the lives of the citizens and territory of the country.

Their bravery and dedication in the face of battle are the bedrock upon which national security is built. The loss of a naval rating in the line of duty is a profound tragedy, affecting not only their immediate family but also the Nigerian Navy and the Armed Forces.

One good example of such sacrifice is that of Leading Seaman Abdulrahman FA, who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving under Operation WHIRL STROKE in Niger State on August 13, 2023.

Speaking at the presentation event, the Chief of the Naval Staff, represented by the Director of Veteran Affairs, Rear Admiral Mohammed Yakubu Dahiru, noted that it is the vision of the CNS to have a highly motivated professional naval force, exemplified through such initiatives which prioritise personnel welfare and accommodation.

He assured the public that such support will be sustained to ensure no one is left behind.

According to him, “This poignant act of kindness provides comfort and succour to the family of the fallen hero, demonstrating the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to caring for its own.”