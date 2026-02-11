Greensprings Students Get Over $14m Scholarships in 2024/2025 Session

During the 2024/2025 academic session, students of Greensprings School recorded a strong wave of international university admissions and scholarship awards, collectively securing over $14 million in scholarships across institutions in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, and Australia.

Graduating students received offers from a wide range of globally recognised universities, with many earning multiple admissions and scholarship packages. Individual awards ranged from partial tuition support to six-figure totals, reflecting both academic achievement and the competitiveness of the cohort.

The students gained admission into institutions including King’s College London, Drexel University, Arizona State University, Rutgers University, the University of Massachusetts, and several other respected global institutions.

Among the highest individual scholarship recipients was Halima-Sadia Omotayo, who got a total of $894,800 in scholarship funding. She was closely followed by Aimee Etokakpan, who secured $859,000, and Yasmin Adanijo, who received $799,600 in awards.

Fields of study spanned Computer Science, Engineering, Biomedical Sciences, Law, Business Management, Media Studies, Biotechnology, and Data Analytics, highlighting the diversity of student interests and preparation. For many families, the scholarships reduced the financial barriers associated with studying abroad and expanded access to global higher education opportunities.

According to the school, these achievements reflected its continued focus on academic excellence and global readiness. “Many students secured placements in highly competitive programmes, demonstrating strong academic performance alongside extracurricular engagement and leadership development.”

The school stated that expectations for the 2025/2026 academic session are high as it continues to support students in pursuing international higher education opportunities and sustaining strong academic performance across graduating cohorts.

Greensprings School Restates Commitment to Nigeria’s Cultural, Athletic Future Through Infrastructure Development

Across Nigeria, conversations about youth development increasingly highlight the importance of providing environments where creativity and athletic ability can flourish. Greensprings School continues to play a role in the national conversation through its ongoing development of a Creative Arts Centre and a 50-metre Olympic-size swimming pool at its Lekki Campus.

The school stated that the Creative Arts Centre has been designed as a multidisciplinary hub that encourages artistic exploration and skills development across music, visual arts, drama, dance, film, and design.

“By providing structured spaces for creative learning, the project supports young people who aspire to contribute to Nigeria’s growing creative economy while also building confidence and communication skills that extend beyond the arts.

“Lagos remains one of Africa’s most influential cultural centres, shaping global conversations in film, fashion, digital media, and performance. Facilities that support emerging talent play an important role in sustaining this momentum by offering access to mentorship, collaboration, and professional development opportunities,” the school said.

It added that the planned Olympic-size swimming pool underscores the importance of sports in shaping well-rounded individuals. “Beyond competition, swimming promotes discipline, resilience, and physical wellbeing, qualities that are essential for personal development.”

Through the ongoing projects, Greensprings School continues to demonstrate a long-term commitment to nurturing potential and creating opportunities for young Nigerians.

By investing in creative and athletic infrastructure, the school aims to contribute to a broader vision of national growth where talent is supported, ambition is encouraged, and future generations are empowered to thrive.