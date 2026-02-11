Fasina Calls for Policy Stability in Federal Varsities as FUOYE Clocks Five

Gbenga Sodeinde

The outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Professor Abayomi Fasina, has called on the federal government and governing councils of Nigerian universities to prioritise policy stability and continuity in university administration, arguing that sustainable reforms- not frequent leadership disruptions- are critical to the survival and global competitiveness of the higher education system.

Fasina stated this at the valedictory lecture, marking the end of his five-year tenure, where he reflected on the gains recorded at FUOYE and the broader lessons for university governance in Nigeria.

Speaking on the theme ‘FUOYE: My Stewardship’, Fasina said his experience underscored the importance of transparent leadership, institutional autonomy, and long-term planning in repositioning public universities for relevance in the 21st century.

According to him, FUOYE’s transformation within five years demonstrated what is achievable when reforms are allowed to mature without unnecessary interference.

He disclosed that his administration delivered over 160 infrastructure projects across the university and completed 10 abandoned projects inherited by his administration, describing infrastructure renewal as a catalyst for improved teaching, research and learning outcomes.

“Between 2021 and 2026, FUOYE transitioned from a two-faculty institution to a full-fledged multi-faculty university. We strengthened academic and non-academic manpower, expanded academic programmes, improved internally generated revenue, and recorded consistent growth in student enrolment,” Fasina said.

He noted that the establishment of new faculties, centres, directorates, and academic units enhanced FUOYE’s national visibility and made it one of the fastest-growing federal universities in the country.

Fasina added that beyond physical expansion, his administration focused on institutional reforms anchored on accountability, discipline and adherence to due process, which helped to stabilise the university during periods of internal and external pressure.

Fasina urged staff and students across federal universities to embrace industrial harmony and responsible engagement, saying that disruptions to academic calendars continue to undermine Nigeria’s global academic standing.

He also advocated the adoption of long-term strategic planning frameworks and endowment-driven funding models, citing the FUOYE 25-year Strategic Plan and the FUOYE 2050 Endowment Fund as initiatives capable of reducing overdependence on government subvention.

In her remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Professor Adenike Oladiji, said that Fasina’s tenure offered valuable lessons for vice-chancellors nationwide, particularly in balancing reform, stability and stakeholder management.

“The FUOYE experience shows that when leadership is focused and resilient, public universities can overcome systemic challenges and still deliver results,” she said.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN), described Fasina as a disciplined administrator, whose commitment to excellence strengthened institutional governance and protected the integrity of the vice-chancellorship.

The valedictory lecture attracted vice-chancellors, policymakers, and education stakeholders across the country, reinforcing the national significance of the occasion.