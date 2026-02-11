Babcock University Don Advocates Green Nanotechnology for Food Security, Cancer Care

Funmi Ogundare

A professor of Microbiology at Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, in Ogun State, Ayandiran Aina, has called for the adoption of eco-friendly, sustainable approaches to developing agricultural pesticides, improving crop yields, and advancing cancer treatment, as global concerns over food security, public health, and environmental pollution intensify.

Aina, who stated this while delivering the university’s 58th inaugural lecture titled ‘Unseen Forces, Visible Impacts: Exploring God’s Creation through Microbiology and Nanotechnology’, advocated the use of plant- and fungal-based metabolites for the green synthesis of nanoparticles in agriculture, medicine and environmental pollution control.

He described the approach as a safer alternative to conventional methods that cause long-term soil damage and pose risks to human health.

According to him, although silver nanoparticles and other nanomaterials have demonstrated significant potential in medical applications, their long-term effects on human health remain a concern. He stressed the need for sustained research to better understand how such materials interact with the human body over time.

Aina recommended stronger collaboration between researchers and industrial partners to improve production processes, alongside the development of clear regulations to guide the safe and ethical use of nanomaterials. He underscored that toxicity testing and biocompatibility assessments should be prioritised before any medical application.

He also highlighted the role of nanobiotechnology in pollution control, particularly in addressing oil spills, and its potential application in pesticide production to enhance crop yield and resilience.

“Nanotechnology-based solutions are practical and cost-effective,” Aina said, adding that ethical guidelines and biosafety protocols must be integrated into research, development and application, especially in medical use, to prevent adverse effects on patients.

The microbiologist further highlighted the promise of nanobiotechnology in cancer treatment, noting that it could enable targeted destruction of cancer cells, unlike chemotherapy, which often damages healthy cells as well.

Aina stressed the importance of cross-disciplinary research teams and educational programmes that combine microbiology and nanotechnology to prepare the next generation of scientists and engineers.

“As we continue to redefine our understanding of nanomaterials and their applications in bioremediation, medicine, agriculture and drug delivery, we are not only advancing scientific knowledge but also contributing to a better world,” the don said.

Aina added that the invisible forces explored through nanotechnology are deeply rooted in God’s creation.