MarkHack 3.0 Explores Diverse Insights from Industries

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The MarkHack events are typically a confluence of ideas, exploring the creative, marketing, media and technology industries across Sub Saharan Africa and beyond. Remarkably, this year’s MarkHack 3.0 event was truly a melting pot of diverse insights from minds across sectors.

The MarkHack 3.0 held recently in Lagos, offered exciting insights into the possibilities latent within the marketing and digital industries across Sub Saharan Africa. Core topics across tech and marketing were discussed during the event.

However, during the plenary session titled “The Future of Marketing and Media in a Tech Driven World”, digital media expert, Mr. Oye Akideinde provided Insight into the mindset driving the inclusion of digital solutions aimed at providing a better and more unique consumer experience.

The plenary session was moderated by Tobi Ayeni, also known as “Miss Techy”, and the discussion was led by Mr. Jimi Taiwo. Also in attendance was Mr. Oluwadamilola Adams, Founder of SocialARAfrica, and Mr. Stanislaus Martins, The Managing Director, West Africa, Aleph Group.

“We deep dive using data analytics, we want to know what devices are used most (on our platforms) like if we are targeting like a Kano – most times it might pop up as feature phones, what type of feature phones? Are there radios installed in those feature phones?” Akideinde asked.

“Do customers even open their SMSs? It’s just using analytics to drive your marketing mix, more or less. We use data analytics to understand customer behavior, and we use that to tailor personalised offers to each customer” Akideinde, Head, Digital Products and Innovation at Airtel Nigeria, added.

Underlying commitment to understanding consumer behaviors and providing a unique consumer experience across all digital platforms, the conversation progressed into the other different digital avenues through which consumer marketing and engagement can be achieved by members at the plenary session.