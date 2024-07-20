Black Pelican Group Celebrates 20 Years of Delivering Interior Solutions

Black Pelican Group, Nigeria’s total interior solutions provider, marks its 20th anniversary with the launch of a coffee table book and a commemorative campaign themed, ’20 & Timeless’.

This milestone event celebrates two decades of innovation, growth, and development in the Nigerian interior design industry.

Since its inception in May 2004, Black Pelican Group has been synonymous with excellence in providing high-quality interior solutions for both personal and commercial spaces. The company’s commitment to excellence has driven its consistent delivery of high-quality products and services that meet and exceed clients’ expectations.

’20 & Timeless’ reflects the company’s enduring legacy and its dedication to remaining timeless in its approach to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Founder and CEO of Black Pelican Group, Mr. Michael Owolabi, expressed gratitude to everyone who has contributed to the company’s remarkable journey.

“Reaching this milestone anniversary fills us with immense pride. We are honored to have played a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s interior design industry into the thriving sector it is today. we pride ourselves on our solid commitment to excellence. We prioritise customer feedback to ensure top-notch quality, and our knowledge-based business is built on continuous learning and development through extensive training programs, both locally and internationally. For us, quality is not a choice, but a minimum requirement that we consistently exceed.

“At Black Pelican Group, we offer far more than just interior design. Our comprehensive approach, which we call ‘interior solutions’, leverages the expertise of our team of interior designers, architects, and engineers to deliver turnkey solutions for our clients. From concept to completion, we can bring any project to life, whether it’s a home, office, school, or church. Our goal is to provide a seamless experience, where our clients can simply move in with ease, without worrying about a single detail – from the foundation to the finishing touches,” he added.

Founder, GT Bank, Mr. Fola Adeola, while launching the coffee table book, expressed his joy to celebrate with the Black Pelican team. “I’m delighted to celebrate this milestone with the Black Pelican team. This coffee table book showcases the company’s dedication to excellence, and I’m proud to say that our commitment to developing our team’s potential has been the key to our success. We look forward to many more achievements to come!”

Black Pelican Group’s subsidiaries – IL Bagno, Bathrooms Direct, BPLogistix, Bagno Technik, and BPL Wellness – have played a significant role in the company’s success, providing a wide range of interior solutions that cater to diverse client needs.