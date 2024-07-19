UN Resident Coordinator Calls for SDGs Acceleration to Meet 2030 Target

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Following the launch of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Report 2024, which revealed that only 17 per cent of the SDGs targets were currently on track, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Malick Fall, has taken the advocacy for rescue and acceleration towards the achievement of the SDGs to the sub-national level.



The resident coordinator on Wednesday concluded a one-week working visit to Lagos, Enugu and Anambra states, where he engaged with governors, commissioners, private sector, civil society, traditional rulers, women and youth groups, and other critical stakeholders.

According to a statement on Thursday, in all his engagements Fall strongly advocated the acceleration of the SDGs to meet the 2030 target with a view to improving the wellbeing of the people and the planet.



The resident coordinator was received in Enugu by the state governor, Peter Mbah, who acknowledged that the UN was established for public good. Mbah added that the vision of his administration aligned with the UN mandates and the SDGs.

Reflecting on his time in Enugu State, the resident coordinator said, “My visit to Owo Smart School, Enugu State, was an eye opener and a confirmation that with the right leadership, nothing is impossible. I saw first-hand how technology was deployed to ensure quality education, thus, placing students on the path to a brighter future.”



At a Type-3 hospital in Agbogugu Community, Fall noted the use of innovation in health and how commitment to expanding primary health centres could improve access to health services, leaving no one behind.

Engaging with women and youth groups, the resident coordinator said he was impressed by the young people taking action to accelerate the SDGs in Enugu State, and acknowledged the women’s clamour for increased female representation in politics.

He urged all Nigerian women to remain optimistic about having more women in political leadership.

In Anambra State, Fall engaged with Governor Charles Soludo, and they discussed issues around poverty alleviation, environmental threats, social protection, health, education, innovative financing, and the need to leave no one behind.



At the palace of Eze Uzu II of Awka, Anambra State, His Royal Highness Obi Gibson Nwosu, who was represented by the prime minister, Engr. Benjamin Okoye, Fall addressed the Council of Chiefs. He stated that traditional rulers were key to accelerating the SDGs and improving peoples’ wellbeing.

Addressing state commissioners, permanent secretaries, and other senior government officials at the UNICEF South-East Zonal Policy Dialogue on Child-sensitive Budgeting in Awka, Fall emphasised the readiness of the UN in Nigeria to support South-east in accelerating the SDGs in the sub-region.

He visited Eziabor Village, Oko, which is one of the over 1,000 active erosion sites in Anambra State.



According to him, “I saw a soil erosion disaster site that required interventions of the federal government, the state government and all development partners, to save lives and livelihoods. Anambra State needs all the support it can get to sustainably address the challenging situation of devastating soil erosion in the state.”

At the Onitsha market, Fall acknowledged the industrious nature of the people. He said, “I saw the vibrancy and resilience of the people, oiling the wheel of commerce and entrepreneurship while contributing to the development of not only Anambra State but the entire South-east and beyond.”

Fall called for a diligent integration of innovation and skills development into commerce, which he emphasised would be an effective enabler of SDGs acceleration.



In Lagos, the resident coordinator engaged with Chairman of Heirs Holdings, the UBA and Transcorp Groups, Mr. Tony Elumelu, and emphasised the role of the private sector in rescuing and accelerating the SDGs in Nigeria.

Fall acknowledged the contribution of Elumelu to youth development in Nigeria and Africa, especially through the platform of the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

He stated, “It’s always a pleasure to engage with you and your team, always reflecting on the youth bulge in Nigeria and Africa and the inherent demographic dividend. Young people offer great opportunities for national development.”



At the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) joint press briefing with Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, and Sterling One Foundation CEO, Ms. Adepeju Ibekwe, the resident coordinator restated the UN’s collaboration with Sterling One Foundation to ensure continuity of the summit, which started in 2022.



He expressed optimism that the forthcoming ASIS2024 would help provide some insights on how best to rescue the SDGs in Nigeria and Africa.

Fall said regarding his interaction with young people in Lagos, “It’s so amazing and inspiring to hear vibrant young people – the Timbuktoo cohorts – speak about their tech-driven innovative solutions to societal problems, such as climate change, access to credits, rent payment, medical supplies, among others.

“With so many young people embracing tech and innovation, we see a ray of hope for a brighter, better future – a future of innovative solutions for the present and future generations in Africa.



“For the Timbuktoo cohorts, you’re our hope. You’re also our pride.”

The resident coordinator emphasised that technology and innovation would be critical for Africa to leapfrog and transform the society.

According to him, Fintech could play a vital role in expanding financial inclusion, which would, in turn, help reduce inequalities, create jobs, and reduce inequalities.



The resident coordinator is the highest-ranking representative of the UN Development System at the country level. He leads UN Country Teams and coordinates UN support to the country in implementing the 2030 Agenda. The resident coordinator is the designated representative of – and reports to – the UN Secretary-General.