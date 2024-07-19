Tinubu: Why I Approved N70,000 Minimum Wage

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday explained to the leadership of both the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) why minimum wage was pegged at N70,000 saying he took into consideration economic variables in the country.

Speaking during the closed-door meeting with the labour leaders at the State House, Abuja, the President, according to a release issued by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, stressed that “We must look at the parameters of things. Here, I have a speed limit, and I must pay attention to traffic warnings; slippery when wet, curved roads, and be careful not to have an accident. That is why I went as far as having this meeting today.

“We are driving this economy together. Let us look at the tenure of review. Let us agree on that, and affirm three years. Two years is too short. We affirm three years. We will review.

“I am going to move from the tripartite committee. I am going to edge a little bit forward, looking at the review that we have done. Yes, no one in the federal establishment should earn less than N70,000. So, we are going to benchmark at N70,000,’’ President Tinubu said.

He explained the federal government’s offer to increase the national minimum wage from N62,000 to N70,000, with an assurance that it will be reviewed after three years, instead of five years.

The President said he had to intervene in the negotiations, knowing the economic challenges faced by many Nigerians, and the need to provide urgent succour.

According to him: “I have heard all your presentations. You came here with the intention to get something on behalf of your members. It has been tough globally. And if you review my track record, I have never been found wanting in ameliorating the problems of workers. I belong to the people and to all of you in leadership. Without you, this job is not interesting.

“You challenged the thinking faculty of leadership, and we have reviewed the position. I have consulted widely, and when the tripartite committee submitted their reports, I reviewed them again and started to think and rethink.

“Last week, I brought the workload to you because we have a timeline. We have a problem, and we recognize that you have a problem too. We are in the same economy. We are in the same country. We may have different rooms, different addresses, and different houses; we are just members of one family that must care for each other.

President Tinubu explained that renewing the hope of Nigerians extends to providing infrastructure that will improve their livelihoods and create an inclusive economy that all can participate and benefit.

The President said the government was committed to reducing the cost of transportation with the introduction of Compressed Natural Gas-powered buses, which will be cheaper and efficient, and also assured the labour unions of providing buses that will be deployed across the country.

President Tinubu also said the entitlements of members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Allied Institutions (NASU) will be considered, urging the Ministries of Finance, and Budget & Economic Planning to look at the possibilities of clearing the backlog.

At the meeting, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, thanked the President for his consideration of issues as the “Father of the Nation’’ and scheduling two meetings to resolve the initial impasse.

“Mr. President, at the tripartite meeting, and the resolutions of the government, Organized Private Sector and labour unions; we were all united as one family to promote and grow our economy, and deepen our democracy, by implication to the benefit of all. Basically, that is what we are saying today. We have a listening President here,’’ the Secretary to the Government of the Federation said.

Also speaking, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, and that of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Festus Osifo, thanked the President for creating time to host two meetings on the review of the national minimum wage.

The two labour leaders acknowledged that at the last meeting, the President directed the rescheduling of an official trip in order to attend the second meeting.

The labour leaders also expressed their appreciation to the President, applauding him for his clear show commitment to the welfare of Nigerian workers.