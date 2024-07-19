Over 2,000 Persons to Benefit from SPDC Medical Outreach in Bayelsa

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Over 2,000 persons, including aged men and women, children, especially those with impaired visions, are expected to benefit from the three-day Shell Petroleum Development Company ((SPDC) Gbaran community Vision First Plus medical outreach, which began last Wednesday at the oil and gas-rich Nedugo community in Bayelsa State

The programme, in collaboration with the Bayelsa State Ministry of Health, is expected to offer a wide range of accessible, quality assured health care services which range from promotional to preventive and to curative care with the assistance of on-site doctors and healthcare professionals. So far, over 700 people have benefitted in the three days programme aimed at alleviating the health deficiencies of the rural dwellers who are the direct sufferers of the environmental impacts of oil exploration and exploitation.

As of yesterday, the programme had over 79 surgeries for cataract, Pterygium and many other ailments, and it is expected to also provide cardiovascular screening services, consultations and treatment of chronic and minor ailments, laboratory services, pharmaceutical services, distribution of insecticide treated nets, deworming and dental care and dental surgeries, including tooth extraction, scaling and polishing, and deep curettage.

Speaking at the opening ceremony at the Negido Health Centre, Gbaran in Yenagoa Local Government Area, the SPDC Head of Corporate Relations (Nigeria) Igo Well, said the SPDC, which is the operator of the NNPC/SPDC/TotalEnergies/NAOC Joint Venture, said the programme would offer a wide range of accessible, quality assured health care services to the people in the community

He said: “The real attention of this programme in Nedugo Health Centre is ‘Focused Eye Care’. It is a key part of our ‘Vision First initiative’ which is a company-wide flagship eyecare programme that we started in 2019/2020 in the Niger Delta region.

“However, there will also be a bouquet of other general health care services to cater for the health care needs of the people of Gbara-Ubie communities, hence the name, ‘Vision First’ programme.

“There will be comprehensive eye care services. The health team is available to provide comprehensive eye screening, including visual acuity and refraction, ophthalmic consultations and treatment, prescription of reading glasses, and surgical care for cataract and pterygium surgeries with post-surgical follow-up.

“Focused Eye Care’ programme known as ‘Gbaran Vision First’ programme for Gbaran-Ubie communities who are hosts to one of the largest oil and gas projects in Nigeria.

“The Gbaran-Ubie project has facilities that encompasses five oil and gas fields in a 650-square kilometre area. We began work on the Gbaran-Ubie project in 2005 and, at its peak, it is expected to produce one billion standard cubic feet of gas and up to 70,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd).

“The project currently produces about 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (bpd) and 700 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd).

“As a result of the project’s importance and progress that we have made, coupled with the invaluable support that we are enjoying from the host communities, we are commencing the ‘Gbaran Vision First Plus’ programme to run from July 16 to 18, 2024, at the Nedugo Health Centre, Nedugo community, Gbaran-Ubie in Bayelsa State.

“These will be three days when all the people of Nedugo community and neighbouring Gbaran-Ubie communities are invited to turn out in large numbers for screening and treatment for the duration of the programme.”

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof Seiyefa Brisibie, said the state is determined to take qualitative healthcare to the door step of every citizen and inhabitant of the state.

Brisibie, a professor of Family Health, who applauded the SPDC and its partners for the great initiatives, said the Governor Douye Diri-led administration has taken some bold step in healthcare delivery in the state.

The Paramount Ruler of Gbarain Kingdom, King Funpere Gabriel Akah; the Chie of Nedugo community, Chief Akah Michael; the Council of Chiefs of Agbia, Ayama, Okotiama, Okolobiri, Kumbo-Ama, Tunu-Ama, Asaingbene, Koroama, Ogboloma, Polaku and Obunagha communities, all thank SPDC for the programme, which they admitted has impacted the people positively.

Some of the beneficiaries also applauded the oil giant and its partners for the healthcare outreach, which they all agreed would alleviate some of their health challenges.