Expert Raises Alarm Over Nigeria’s 28m Housing Deficit 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja 

A Real Estate Developer and Founder, T-Pumpy Concepts, Dr. Akintayo Adaralegbe, has expressed worry over the 28 million housing deficit in Nigeria.

He described the situation as alarming and has therefore called for collaborations with stakeholders to address the critical issue.

Adaralegbe, who spoke with journalists in Abuja on Friday, however declared that his company was up for the challenge by working closely with government to bridge the housing gap in the country. 

The Real Estate Developer underscored the need for government to collaborate with registered operators to create affordable housing units for the masses. 

He highlighted the need for transparency in the sector, while calling on estate developers to be genuine and avoid cheating their customers so as to build trust and fruitful partnerships.

He said: “I started not quite long and I can tell you we have done over 50,000 housing units.  And I am assuring you even this year, we are planning to do more than 20,000. We are collaborating with government in order to solve this housing deficit. 

“We have been doing it before now and we will continue to do it. You can see what we are coming out to do. 

“We are showcasing our new site at Kaba District. It’s not only to come out to protest but we can showcase what we have. We can showcase the goodness of Nigeria to the general public. 

“We can showcase Nigeria to people in Diaspora.”

As of 2023, he said, Nigeria’s housing deficit stood at 28 million units, requiring an estimated N21 trillion to rectify the situation. 

He stressed the need for education and collaboration among sectors from the developers, regulators, surveyors to artisans, to tackle the rising cases of building collapse in the country.

