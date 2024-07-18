Teach For Nigeria Announces Olajiga as Interim CEO

Teach For Nigeria has announced the appointment of Ayodele Olajiga, a member of our board of trustees, as its Interim CEO, succeeding Folawe Omikunle after her nine years of exemplary leadership

In a farewell message to the organization’s team members, Folawe said, “Working alongside you all has been an extraordinary and fulfilling journey. Together, we have strived to nurture the next generation of Nigerian leaders, and I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished.”

Teach For Nigeria’s Board Chairman, Mr. Kunle Elebute, commenting on the leadership change stated, “Folawe is a true example of an exceptional leader. The entire Board and Management team of Teach For Nigeria appreciates her guidance and leadership and wishes her well in her future endeavours. I welcome Mr. Ayodele Olajiga as the interim CEO and look forward to working closely with him to drive the mission of Teach For Nigeria.”

In his acceptance remarks, Ayodele Olajiga said, “I am honoured to be appointed as the Interim CEO. Together, we will continue to build on the solid foundation laid by Folawe, mobilizing more leaders to expand educational and life opportunities for one million children annually over the next decade.”

.Ayodele holds an Electronics and Electrical Engineering degree from Obafemi Awolowo University, an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, and a Master’s in Telecommunications from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

He is a certified executive and business coach with extensive experience as an investment banker, management consultant, and entrepreneur. His dedication to educational equity and proven leadership make him an ideal fit for this role. As a founding member, Ayodele has been instrumental in our mission to make sure that every child has the opportunity to attain an excellent education.