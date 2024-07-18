  • Thursday, 18th July, 2024

Shettima to Declare Open Workshop on AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol Friday

Nigeria | 54 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima would tomorrow open a stakeholders’ workshop aimed at bolstering Nigeria’s position within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Digital Trade Protocol.

The workshop being put together by the Office of the Vice President is scheduled to commence by 10am at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja.

At the event, stakeholders, including government agencies and private sector representatives, are expected to contribute to the formulation of comprehensive strategies for the initiative titled, “Digital Trade in Nigeria: The Renewed Hope Strategy.”

The initiative aligns with the federal government’s ambition to leverage digital trade for economic growth and regional integration.

Shedding light on the event, Special Assistant to the President on ICT Policy, Dr. Salihu Dasuki, said, “The workshop signifies a shared commitment to advancing Nigeria’s trade landscape through the power of digital technology and regional integration under the AfCFTA.

“We aim to identify key opportunities for enhancing Nigeria’s digital trade within the AfCFTA framework. We will discuss effective strategies for leveraging digital technologies to drive economic growth and support livelihoods”.

Dasuki, added that the workshop also fits into the government’s broader Renewed Hope Strategy, which focuses on rejuvenating Nigeria’s economy and creating sustainable development. 

According to him: “Nigeria’s economic vision is to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2026. This vision is within our reach, thanks to the digital economy which has transformed our daily lives and opened new pathways for economic growth.

“The successful implementation of the AfCFTA’s Digital Trade Protocol requires the coordinated efforts of multiple government agencies, as well as the engagement of the private sector.”

