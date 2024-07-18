Ogun Approves Reconstruction of Five Additional Roads

James Sowole in | Abeokuta

The Ogun State Executive Council, has approved the reconstruction of five additional roads spread in three senatorial districts of the state.

The State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Ade Akinsanya, disclosed the action of the government, during an interaction with journalists.

At the briefing, held at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Works, Governor’s Office Abeokuta, the commissioner, was supported by Hon Kayode Akinmade, the Special Adviser to the Governor Dapo Abiodun and the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Yusuf Lateef.

According to the commissioner, the roads earmarked for reconstruction, are Alagbole-Ajuwon; Akute -Ajuwon and Toyin Hercules- Giwa Road all in Ifo 11 area of the state in Ogun Central, Oke Erinja and Erinja road in Yewa South Local GovernmentofOgun West Senatorial District, and Awokoya Road in Ijebu Ode in Ogun East Senatorial District.

Akinsanya added that the remaining section of the 17km Akute Road would be divided into two from Akute to Oke Aro, and Ijoko stressing that the issue of storm erosion has to be addressed in the area.

The commissioner also disclosed that other repair works, were being looked at on some roads spread across all the 20 local government areas in the state.

He hinted that the Lagos -Ota-Sango-Abeokuta was approved for reconstruction by the State Executive last March and was awarded to Craneburg Construction in April.

He explained that despite award of the projects, all paper works on the project are ongoing, assuring that the contractor would moved to site as soon as it is completed.

He said, “The project will be divided into four gangs with works going on simultaneously to ensure the completion of the repairs in due time. The fifth gang will be for maintenance of roads for diversion.”

The Commissioner said Governor Dapo Abiodun, had facilitated some federal government road projects for reconstruction such as the road from Laderin to Professor Wole Soyinka Train Station.

Akinsanya noted that his Ministry was working with the FG on the ongoing rehabilitation of 21 road projects in the state.

Some of the roads are Arobieye roundabout to Abiola Olaiya in Ado Odo -Ota; Iwoye /Imeko road in Imeko Afon; Ado Odo-Ikoga road in Yewa South; Old Ondo-Benin road (Lagos Garage), Ijebu-Ode, Abule Ojere-Oba-Kobape road in Obafemi Owode local governments areas.

The commissioner explained that there are budgetary provisions to cater for the prj cts awarded.