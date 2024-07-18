Nigeria-based Startup to Showcase Innovation at Visa Regional Finals

Visa, a global leader in payments, has announced that the CEMEA regional finals of its Visa Everywhere Initiative (VEI) will take place on July 23, where a Nigeria-based startup, alongside other regional startups will be showcasing technology innovation.

Five Fintech finalists from the region have been selected with their innovative payment solutions across fraud and risk, identity and biometrics, digital wallets, open banking, embedded finance, and other key subsectors. The start-ups – representing Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, South Africa, and Nigeria, now stand a chance to progress to the Global Finals at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco on October 28, competing for a grand prize of $100,000.

Vice President, and Head, Visa West Africa, Andrew Uaboi, said: “The Visa Everywhere Initiative reflects Visa’s commitment to supporting start-up innovation, recognizing fintech as a driver of economic growth and financial inclusion. Our program helps early-stage companies scale groundbreaking solutions by putting them on a global stage, connecting them to Visa’s extensive network, and driving them to take a step forward in their growth journeys. This year’s finalists truly exemplify the remarkable entrepreneurial talent in this region.”