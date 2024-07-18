News Central Partners CJID, Premium Times in Historic Production

News Central has partnered with the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) and Premium Times to produce “On the Issue” – a direct approach 15-minute docu-series that explores societal matters in primary healthcare, agriculture, and gender equality along with other pressing issues that require special attention and proffers solutions through expert opinions.

Each episode of “On the Issue” focuses on a specific topic, providing in-depth analysis, data, community feedback and discussion with professional insights through special interviews, to offer a comprehensive understanding and give various perspectives on each issue.

This partnership leverages the strengths and expertise of all three organisations to deliver high-quality, impactful storytelling that sheds light on critical issues affecting Nigeria and the wider African continent. What makes this partnership historic is the coming together of 3 media institutions that are heavily focused on investigative, developmental/solutions journalism and media development.

By utilizing the investigative journalism expertise of the partner organizations, the series aims to uncover and report on crucial issues with integrity and excellence. The exclusive series will also harmonise unique storytelling, solution journalism, and community engagement to produce compelling and captivating reports for the audience.

All three partners will be bringing forward human and technical resources through the first season of this content. Production for On the Issue commenced in June 2024, the series will air twice every month from June to October on News Central DSTV 422, Startimes 274 on Sundays at 1 pm and a repeat broadcast on Wednesday by 4 pm. This can also be watched live on all our social media platforms.

News Central is a megaphone for people often unheard. By fearlessly reporting on what matters most, News Central challenges dominant narratives analyzes trends, reveals fresh perspectives and ignites conversations that can truly transform society.

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) is committed to promoting innovation in journalism, supporting investigative reporting, and strengthening media capacity in Nigeria and across Africa. CJID strives to uphold the highest standards of journalistic integrity and public service.

Premium Times is a premier online newspaper known for its in-depth investigative journalism, commitment to accountability, and dedication to giving voice to the voiceless.