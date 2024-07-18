Igbekeleoluwa Ehimare Moses: Integrating Gospel Ministry and Music

Igbekeleoluwa Ehimare Moses, fondly known as Pastor Mo, is a dynamic Nigerian preacher, gospel singer, and Associate Pastor at God’s Love Tabernacle International Church in Lagos. Since encountering Jesus in 2005, Moses has passionately pursued a mission to glorify God and transform lives, merging his roles as a gospel minister and a musician.

“While the ministry of the Word is core, I have come to understand that God can use various channels to communicate His message,” Moses shares. “Music is a powerful medium for spreading the glorious Gospel of Christ. Recognizing the divine mandate that I have received, I am simply responding to God’s call by giving more attention to the music ministry alongside the ministry of the Word.”

Moses’ journey in music began with the discovery of his musical gift in 1997, but it was his spiritual awakening in 2005 that reshaped his path. “Although I discovered my musical gift earlier, my encounter with Jesus changed the paradigm. In my spiritual growth, I’ve learned the importance of a divine call and commissioning before setting out,” he recalls.

This year, marked as “Our Year of New Beginnings,” has been pivotal for Moses. With the release of his debut single, “Wonderful God,” part of the album “New Beginnings,” Moses celebrates God’s profound works through a vibrant praise and worship highlife track. “Having received a Prophetic word from my Pastor, the portals have been opened to the glory of God,” he notes.

Moses emphasizes that the foundation of his music is deeply rooted in the Word of God. “The Word of God is the source of all things. The substance of the music we release is the Word of God,” he asserts. His music conveys themes of the Kingdom of God, healing, restoration, and the second coming of the Lord, aligning with the divine mandate he follows.

Expressing gratitude for his musical influences, Moses acknowledges, “Several anointed vessels have blessed me through their dedication to receiving and sharing songs that bless the Body. Their consistency, word base, and the move of the Spirit through them are templates to learn from.”

Despite the challenges faced in this dual journey, Moses remains steadfast. “Embracing this unfolding of God’s plan in the music ministry in addition to the ministry of the Word has been a journey of faith,” he admits. “I do not choose the music or genre I like; I sing as given by the Lord.”

Moses envisions his music as a universal language that transcends barriers, aiming to impact both believers and unbelievers. “My vision is that both believers and unbelievers will hear and encounter God through these sounds,” he hopes.

Currently, Moses is excited about his debut single, “Wonderful God,” and the forthcoming album “New Beginnings.” He relies on divine strength and a supportive team to balance his responsibilities. “God ordained this, and He is my source and sustainer. I am deeply grateful to God for my supportive team who are dedicated to the success of this divinely ordained assignment,” he concludes.