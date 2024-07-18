  • Thursday, 18th July, 2024

ChamsSwitch, Wema Bank to Launch UnionPay Card in Nigeria

ChamsSwitch, a leading financial technology company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Wema Bank to launch the UnionPay card in Nigeria.

Speaking on the development, Managing Director, ChamsSwitch, Dumebi Obodo, said:  “We are excited to partner with Wema Bank to bring the UnionPay card to Nigeria. This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide innovative and seamless payment solutions for Nigerians. The UnionPay card offers unparalleled convenience and security for our customers, whether they are traveling abroad or making international online purchases. We believe this product will significantly enhance the payment experience and meet the diverse needs of our users.” 

UnionPay, recognised as the largest card scheme in the world by card volumes, brings an array of benefits to Nigerian consumers. With the introduction of the UnionPay USD Prepaid card, ChamsSwitch and Wema Bank are poised to meet the growing demands of Nigerian travellers and businesspeople.

The UnionPay USD Prepaid card ensures a seamless and hassle-free payment experience, allowing travellers to load their cards in Nigeria and withdraw cash from ATMs in their destination countries. This is especially advantageous in regions like China, where other card schemes may face acceptance issues.

