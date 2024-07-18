APC: PDP Morally Unfit to Castigate Our Govt 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are morally unfit to cast aspersion on APC.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka in a statement issued Thursday recalled that PDP on Wednesday accused APC of destroying the country’s economy and institutions ‘built’ in its 16 years of “misrule”.

He said the governors made the statement following their meeting in Enugu over the recent epochal Supreme Court decision that granted financial autonomy to local government councils in the country.

The spokesperson said It was a sad irony that PDP Governors who congregated to discuss the newly won financial autonomy of local governments, the most remarkable breakthrough in democratic transformation in our country since 1999, ended their meeting pointing their scabby political fingers at the APC government.

Morka noted: “PDP Governors are barefaced heirs of a legacy of sleaze and ruin, morally and politically unfit to point fingers.

“By their statement, it is now obvious that the PDP Governors lack understanding of their place and responsibility in our system of government.

“They do not understand the seriousness of the responsibility that they bear as chief executives of their states to justify the resources at their disposal to build and bolster their domestic economies for the good of their people.

“Rather, the PDP Governors speak and carry on as idle spectators and executive free-loaders while blaming the federal government for everything, including their spectacular failure to accomplish the most elementary service delivery to their people.”

Morka noted that Nigerians do not need to be reminded of the PDP’s inglorious 16 years of odious rule during which the party built nothing that could be remembered or destroyed.

He stressed that the APC-led administration has only saddled itself with fixing the PDP’s mess and institutionalised debilitating corruption of nearly two decades.