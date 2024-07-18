  • Thursday, 18th July, 2024

Again, Sylva Loses as A’Court Affirms Diri’s Re-election as Bayelsa Governor 

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja 

A former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has again lost in his bid to assume office as Bayelsa State Governor.

This is following the dismissal of his appeal against the reelection of Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State.

A three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice James Abundaga, who delivered the unanimous judgment of the panel, held that the appeal by Sylva lacked merit and was subsequently dismissed.

The appellate court held that there was no cogent reason to deviate from the judgment of the Bayelsa State Governorship Election.

It thereby affirmed the judgment of the tribunal which returned Diri and Lawrence Ewrujakpo as Governor and Deputy Governor respectively.

Details later…

