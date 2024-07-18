Adeleke Promises Fast Actions on Students’ Welfare

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, at the Government House in Osogbo held a closed-door meeting with student leaders from across the unions with a joint resolution to jointly work for good governance for all residents of the state.

At the meeting coordinated by the governor’s aide on Students Matters, Oladejo Bashiru Aderoju, and attended by the President of NAOSS, Akinnibi Mufutau; Ogungbe Taiwo, NANS JCC chairman; Bamigboye Peter of NANS Zone D, and others, the parties addressed areas of concerns with the student leaders, expressing commendation for the governor’s delivery on good governance.

According to NAOSS President, Akinnibi Mufutai, the students’ body appreciates the governor’s commitment to addressing critical issues from workers welfare to infrastructure upgrade, urging the governor not to relent on the expansion and upgrade of roads network within the campuses.

The JCC Chairman, Ogungbe Taiwo, in his presentation, listed the many progress already recorded by the state under Governor Adeleke, calling on the governor to further integrate students into the state policy decision-making process.

The NANS Zone D Head, Bamigboye Peter, in his address listed various demands of the students’ body but was also quick to note that the governor is already addressing many of the issues bothering the student community.

Governor Adeleke, in his response to the union leaders, praised them for acknowledging the many successes already recorded by his administration under less than two years in office, assuring them that his team is pro-students, pro-youth and pro-women.

The governor, who described the students as leaders of today and not tomorrow, said: “I understand your situation more than you think. I have situation reports across our campuses. So all your presentations are not new to me.

“Our government has big plans for the youths and students’ sector. You are all aware of the bad state of the economy and infrastructure when we took over in 2022.

“We met huge debt, high infra deficit, bastardised public service and crisis ridden school leadership. We decided to first set right the ship of the state from the top, following which we have launched a sub-sectoral action plan covering many critical areas.

“We are now addressing sectors like youth, women and sports among others. Your visit is therefore timely. Your presentations will also go a long way to assist the government to meet your demands on various levels.”

Adeleke urged them to continue to maintain the current peace in their various campuses, thanking them for contributing to policy making.

According to him, “So go back to your campuses and report to your congress that their messages have been delivered. I assure them through you that we will duly study the submissions. Be assured that our responses will be positive.

“Both the Commissioners for Youths and Education are hereby directed to work on details of the students’ submission. The commissioners are to report back as soon as possible.”

Student leaders at the meeting included Akinnibi Mufutau, NAOSS National President; Ogungbe Taiwo, NANS JCC Chairman; Olaoye Emmanuel, Osun State University; Olaniboji Emmanuel, Osun State Polytechnic; Oriowo Olawale, Osun State College of Health, Ilesa; Bamidele Quadri, Osun State College of Education Ila-Orangun;Idowu Babafemi, University of Ilesa.

Others are Lateef Sodiq, Osun State College of Technology, Esa Oke; Hamzat Wasiu A, Federal Polytechnic Ede; Bamigboye Peter, NANS Zone D; Popoola Olayinka, NAUS Chairman and Adeniji Boluwaji Temitope, NAPS Senate President.