Ministry of Livestock: Group Drums Support for Prof Bashir Fagge as Minister

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to consider Prof. Bashir Muhammad Fagge as the minister for the newly created Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, considering his pedigree as a renowned animal scientist and scholar.

The call was made by a group known as Rebuild Arewa Initiative for Development (RAID) in a statement made available to journalists in Bauchi yesterday. The group extended its sincere appreciation to the president for his visionary leadership in establishing the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.

It stated that: “This pivotal step underscores your commitment to transforming Nigeria’s agricultural landscape and ensuring sustainable development across our country.

“We in RAID write to express our enthusiastic endorsement of Prof. Bashir Muhammad Fagge as the ideal candidate for the esteemed position of minister of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.”

According to the group, “Prof. Fagge’s exemplary credentials, extensive expertise, and global recognition in livestock management make him uniquely qualified to lead this critical ministry.”

Highlighting his professional experience and expertise, the group stated that: “Prof. Fagge brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the role, and as academic with a distinguished background and numerous publications in livestock science, Fagge is a beacon of academic excellence in Nigeria and beyond.”

On global impact, it stressed that his contributions to international agricultural forums and collaborations have advanced sustainable livestock practices and garnered respect worldwide.

On policy leadership, RAID stated that at the prestigious Kuru Institute, Prof. Fagge has spearheaded transformative policy initiatives that promote innovation and efficiency in livestock management.

The group expressed optimism that Fagge’s appointment promises to elevate Nigeria’s livestock sector to new heights, fostering economic growth, enhancing food security, and creating sustainable livelihoods for our citizens.