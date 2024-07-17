KOSIEC Fixes October 19 for Local Government Election

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSOEC) has fixed October 19, 2024, for the state local government election.

The Chairman of KOSOEC, Mamman Nda Eri, made this known while speaking at the stakeholders’ meeting in Lokoja yesterday, adding that the Local government electoral processes has commenced since yesterday.

According to him, “The State Independent Electoral Commission, established under Section 197 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and empowered by Kogi State Government, via the Local Government Elections Law 2004, and the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) has diligently prepared this comprehensive timetable and schedule of activities to ensure a transparent, fair, and credible electoral process.

“We assure you that these activities have been designed with utmost consideration for inclusivity, transparency, and adherence to electoral laws.”

As such we present the detailed timetable and schedule of activities, to you all as critical stakeholders, for your review and approval.

“We appreciate your continued support and collaboration to the successful organisation and completion of the 2024 local government elections in Kogi State by the grace of God.

On July 16m 2024, the commission met with stakeholders, and on August 22 to 23, sensitization will take place, while on August 5 to 12 is the collection of forms, and 13 to 23 will be for the conduct of party primaries, including resolution of disputes arising from primaries while August 26 is slated for last day for submission of forms to SIEC.