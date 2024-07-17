Faleye Pledges to Reposition NSITF

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The new Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) Oluwaseun Faleye and the Executive Director, Operations, Hon. Mojisolaoluwa Alli-Macaulay have assumed duties.

In a short handover ceremony at the headquarters of the Fund yesterday, Faleye said his mission was to join other stakeholders to reengineer the organisation and reposition it as the apex social security agency, vowing that, “I will leave the NSITF better than I met it today.”

In a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Nwachukwu Godson, the DG said, “My mission in this organisation is to join the existing stakeholders to build a much more sustainable organisation.”

Faleye is an accomplished legal practitioner, corporate finance expert and public intellectual.

“I am new and yet to know all the issues and find solutions to them, but if we put our heads together, we shall be able to build a much more vibrant NSITF that can deliver its mandate to its key stakeholders including the Nigerian workers and employers as well as the staff of the fund,” he added.

The new Managing Director further said his administration would carry out organisational restructuring to position the NSITF for operational efficiency.

He added, “but of course, at the core of this is some level of organisational restructuring and I have no doubt about that. What that organisational restructuring will be, I don’t know. We need to engage deeply before one can say that. And the essence of that restructuring is to create some level of efficiency in our service delivery.”