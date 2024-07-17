  • Wednesday, 17th July, 2024

Faleye Pledges to Reposition NSITF

Nigeria | 20 mins ago

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The new Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) Oluwaseun Faleye and the Executive Director, Operations, Hon. Mojisolaoluwa Alli-Macaulay have assumed duties.

In a short handover ceremony at the headquarters of the Fund yesterday, Faleye  said his mission was to join other stakeholders to reengineer the organisation and reposition it as the apex social security agency, vowing that, “I will leave the NSITF better than I met it today.” 

In a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Nwachukwu Godson, the DG said, “My mission in this organisation is to join the existing stakeholders to build a much more sustainable organisation.”

Faleye is an accomplished legal practitioner, corporate finance expert and public intellectual.

 “I am new and yet to know all the issues and find solutions to them, but if we put our heads together, we shall be able to build a much more vibrant NSITF that can deliver its mandate to its key stakeholders including the Nigerian workers and employers as well as the staff of the fund,” he added.

The new Managing Director further said his administration would carry out organisational restructuring to position the NSITF for operational efficiency.

He added, “but of course, at the core of this is some level of organisational restructuring and I have no doubt about that. What that organisational restructuring will be, I don’t know. We need to engage deeply before one can say that. And the essence of that restructuring is to create some level of efficiency in our service delivery.”   

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.