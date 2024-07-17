EStars Unveils Educational Esports Platform in Nigeria

The founder of EStars, Mags Byrne, an innovative educational Esports platform, has expressed her happiness after the launch of the product in Nigeria.

According to Byrne, EStars aims to bridge the gap between education and the rapidly growing global Esports industry. This pioneering initiative seeks to educate students on all facets of the Esports world, prepare them for a myriad of career opportunities within the industry, and harness the power of Esports to enhance educational outcomes.

Speaking further, she said: “Esports is a colossal global industry with a vast, untapped potential for educational impact.

“EStars is dedicated to filling this gap by offering comprehensive education on the various aspects of the industry, guiding students towards future careers in Esports, and leveraging Esports as a tool to enhance traditional education.

“This unique approach prepares students not only for success in the gaming world but also equips them with skills applicable to numerous other fields.

“EStars is set to become the most recognised educational Esports company on the African continent, starting with its rollout in Nigeria.

“This year, the company plans to introduce the Esports Club to as many schools as possible, laying the foundation for widespread educational transformation. Central to this initiative are the EStars Certificate and the International BTEC, which provide a structured pathway into the Esports ecosystem.”

The Esports Club primarily targets students aged 7 to 12 years with a keen interest in gaming.

By integrating Esports into school curricula, EStars aims to nurture these young minds, fostering their passion for gaming while instilling valuable skills.

Additionally, this initiative presents an excellent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) opportunity for companies seeking to sponsor and support the journey of educational advancement through Esports.

The EStars Certificate in Esports serves as a gateway to the dynamic and fast-growing Esports industry. Available to all students, this introductory qualification offers a comprehensive overview of the Esports ecosystem.

Endorsed by the NOCN Group, a leading accredited body in vocational skills development, the EStars Certificate is accessible to learners of all abilities. It provides an ideal stepping stone for students eager to explore the world of Esports further.

“We believe that Esports has the potential to revolutionize education by making learning engaging and relevant to the interests of young people,” Byrne added.

“Our mission is to empower the next generation with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in the Esports industry and beyond.