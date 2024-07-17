Economic Hardship: SDP Backs Mass  Protest Against FG 

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has thrown its weight behind the reported nationwide hunger protest against the harsh economic policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration which have unleashed hardship across the country.

The SDP National Chairman, Shehu Gabam, who addressed journalists at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja Wednesday, said the leadership of the party had endorsed the mass protest, describing it as timely and in the interest of Nigerians.

“We support this rally and its demand for improved economic policies that benefit all Nigerians not just a select few; increased investment in education, healthcare and infrastructure; massive investment in the agricultural sector that would increase food production and farming methods; provision of a more comprehensive healthcare plan that caters for the needs of unique and multilayers of the country, and an end to corruption and impunity, respect for human rights and the rule of law,” he said.

Speaking further, he urged the government to listen to the citizens’ grievances and provide lasting solutions.

“We would continue to call on the government to stand with the people and fight for a better Nigeria where everyone has access to opportunities, justice and prosperity.

“Together, let us demand a government that works for all Nigerians, not just a privileged few. Let us march together towards a brighter future where our children can grow and strive with dignity,” he said

While endorsing the proposed protest, he urged Nigerians to be peaceful and law- abiding, saying: “We have no other country than Nigeria.”

He, however, urged citizens coming out to ventilate their displeasure at the rallies to do so peacefully.

“Being conscious of the fact that we have no other country except Nigeria. We in the Social Democratic Party support the protest.

“We also call on all security agencies to be civil in responding to the yearnings and concerns of millions of Nigerians,,” he said.

He also advised security agencies and their personnel to see the protesting Nigerians as their fellow citizens

“They must realise that the protesters are their brothers and sisters not enemies of the state. We believe in the welfare and the future of the country.

“Security agents must remember that we share the same markets, hospitals, the burden of school fees, bills and other groceries which means the same burden of responsibility by implication,” he added.

He reminded everyone that it is the responsibility of every citizen to make Nigeria “a better country for us all”.

“The struggle for a better Nigeria is the responsibility of all irrespective of our political differences and dispositions,” Gabam said.

The SDP chairman said the party would continue to call on the government to stand with the people and fight for a better Nigeria where everyone has access to opportunities, justice and prosperity.