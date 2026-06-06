Galatasaray Coach Explains Why Madrid, Man Utd, Others Are Scrambling for Osimhen’s Signature

Galatasaray assistant head coach, Ismael Garcia Gomez has explained the key qualities that set Victor Osimhen apart, amid transfer interest from several European clubs.

The Nigerian forward has emerged as a top transfer target for several of Europe’s top clubs ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window and his impressive performances for Galatasaray has played a major role in the growing interest.

The 27-year-old initially joined the Cimbom on loan in 2024 before the move was made permanent last summer.

Since then, he has continued to strengthen his reputation as one of the world’s most prolific strikers, scoring 59 goals in 74 appearances across all competitions since arriving in Istanbul, helping the club to two league titles and a Turkish cup crown.

Osimhen’s future has become a major talking point ahead of the summer, with questions over where he will be playing next season due to the level of interest he has attracted in recent months.

The Nigerian forward has repeatedly expressed his desire to remain at the club beyond this season and has also developed a strong bond with Galatasaray supporters over his two-year spell. However, a fee in the region of €150 million could still be enough to tempt the Turkish club into selling him this summer.

Speaking in an interview with Marca, Ismael Garcia praised Osimhen’s performances for Galatasaray and also highlighted the major qualities that makes his game different from other players.

“We have very top-level players, but in my opinion, Osimhen is among the world’s top 3–5 strikers”, the Spaniard said, via Forza Cimbom.

“He possesses an extremely high level and impressive physical strength: he presses, he defends… In addition, he has the ability to influence the opposing defence even in moments when he’s not heavily involved in the game.”

Where could Osimhen end up this summer?

Osimhen could be on the verge of joining a new club in the coming weeks, as interest continues to grow ahead of the summer transfer window.

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United have identified the Nigerian forward as a dream signing and are eyeing a move to make him their main striker ahead of next season. Spanish giants Real Madrid are also monitoring his situation and could move for him if José Mourinho is eventually appointed as head coach.

Meanwhile, Atlético Madrid have also targeted the Super Eagles star as a potential replacement if Julián Álvarez leaves the club this summer, making a reunion with Ademola Lookman a possibility.

Barcelona, Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have all expressed their interests and could all be willing to match Galatasaray’s valuation if they decide to part ways with the Super Eagles forward this summer.

Staying at the Turkish champions is also real possibility, although a substantial offer could test their resolve. For now, Osimhen remains a Galatasaray player and will be focused on continuing his strong form next season.