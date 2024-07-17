Durosinmi-Etti Advises Chrisland Graduates to Pursue Excellence

Funmi Ogundare

Professor of Radiation and Clinical Oncology Francis Abayomi Durosinmi-Etti has advised the graduating students of Chrisland Schools to pursue excellence and remain true to themselves and their aspirations.

He said this at the joint valedictory service for the class of 2024 (The Phenomenal Stars), themed ‘Propelled for Greatness’, which saw 336 students from the Festac, Lekki, Idimu, VGC and Ikeja campuses graduate.

Durosinmi-Etti encouraged the graduates to face life’s challenges with courage, seize opportunities with enthusiasm, and tackle setbacks with determination. He emphasized that although the future might be uncertain, their passion and knowledge will equip them to shape their destinies and significantly impact Nigeria and the world.

He said, “The roads ahead may be uncertain, but with passion in your hearts and knowledge in your minds, you certainly have the tools and the power to shape your destinies and make the expected positive impacts on Nigeria and the world.”

He advised the students to carry forward the lessons they learned, highlighting the importance of integrity, hard work, and resilience. These values, he said, would drive them toward assured greatness. He also urged them to remain active alumni association members and give back to their alma mater.

Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, the First Lady of Ogun State, noted the significance of the event’s theme, stressing the need for mentors in today’s world. She pointed out that many young people are attracted to quick success, often neglecting the value of perseverance and dedication.

She emphasised that mentorship provides the essential wisdom and support needed to navigate life’s challenges.

“Being ‘propelled for greatness’ means that the graduates have the potential to make significant contributions in whatever field they choose, be it science, art, entrepreneurship, education, or leadership,” said Abiodun.

Earlier in her remarks, the Managing Director of the school, Mrs. Olatokunbo Adeyemi, congratulated the class of 2024, describing them as exceptional. She expressed confidence in their preparation for excellence and success in all their future endeavours. She also praised the parents for their sacrifices and support.

Religious leaders, including the Diocesan Bishop of Ife, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev Olutumbi Akinlade, and Chief Imam of Lekki Central Mosque, Dr. Jamiu Kayode, prayed for the graduates. They advised the students to stay focused on their studies, seek God’s guidance, and remain trustworthy. They also urged parents to allow their children to make their own decisions and trust God to direct their paths.