Anti-Tinubu Comments: APC Replaces Ali Ndume With Tahir Mongunu As Senate Chief Whip

L-r Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriation, Solomon Olamilekan, Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, (newly appointed Chief Whip of the Senate), Tahir Monguno and Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, after Monguno's emergence as Chief Whip on Wednesday.Photo: Senate President's Office.

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the removal of Senator Ali Ndume as the Chief Whip of the 10th Senate.

He has subsequently been replaced with the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Tahir Mongunu.

Both Ndume and Mongunu are from Borno State in the North-east geopolitical zone.

The development followed a directive to that effect in a letter written by the National Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Umar Ganduje and National Secretary, Senator Bashir Ajibola.

The request was put to voice votes by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at plenary on Wednesday, and was affirmed by majority of the APC senators. 

The development may not be unconnected to the alleged anti-President Bola Tinubu’s comments by Ndume last week in an interview with journalists.

He had alleged that the president had been caged at the villa and that he was not aware of the acute hunger being experienced by Nigerians.

Details later…

