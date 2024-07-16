OTG Collaborates with FG to Drive Agric Productivity Programme

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Origin Tech Group (OTG) will collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to drive Nigeria’s integrated food security systems code-named Greener Hope Agricultural Productivity Programme (GHAPP).

This followed the Federal Executive Council’s approval of an Agro-Development Syndicated Facility (ADSF) that would enable the OTG to power Nigeria’s integrated food security systems through a revolutionary large-scale agricultural mechanization.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, stated that the project would develop an integrated food security systems by combining food production, logistics and market hubs spanning 150,000 hectares across the country.

Kyari said: “It will provide irrigation equipment, mechanisation equipment, and land clearing for large farms ranging from a minimum of 2,000 hectares to a maximum of 25,000 hectares per cluster.”

The minister also stated that in addition, the programme is projected to create about 1.5 million jobs and drive down food prices by about 25% per cent, adding that it could be likened to a Marshall programme for food production.

The programme, which is intended to achieve its objectives within three years starting from 2024, has a funding timeline of 10 years and would focus on crops of immediate coverage.

President Bola Tinubu hinted about the GHAPP as a cardinal project of his administration during his visit to Minna, Niger State.

Tinubu said: “The GHAPP is a crucial platform for addressing the challenges in Nigeria’s agricultural mechanization.”

He underscored the administration’s dedication to transforming Nigeria into an economy of opportunities, ensuring food security, and supporting local industries.