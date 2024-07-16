Izunaso Presents Score Card to Imo West Constituents

To mark his first year in the 10th Senate, Senator Osita Izunaso who represents Imo West Senatorial district returned home recently to present his score card to his constituents, Tony Icheku reports.

Lawmaking and representation are among the basic functions of legislators and to best advance the interests of constituents lawmakers need regular engagements with constituents through town hall meetings, and other public interactions to gather updates and feedback so as to be properly guided in advocating on their behalf.

When Senator Osita Izunaso held a Town Hall meeting/briefing on Saturday, July 6, 2024, it was for him to present his score card of his first year performance in the Senate.

Izunaso described his outing so far in the Senate as a session of promises kept, maintaining that he has been a strong voice for his constituents, effectively representing their interests. He said: “Within the first three months, I moved a motion in the Senate asking for political solution for the release of Nnamdi Kanu”. The significance of this motion is not lost on his constituents who live daily in fear and uncertainty due to fragile security situation the continued incarceration of the IPOB leader has created not only in Imo West or Orlu zone of Imo State, but across the five States of the South-East.

He assured that discussions for the release of Kanu is ongoing at the highest level in the country

Izunaso further added that within the period under review, he had sponsored and supported sensitive motions and bills on education, healthcare and the economy that aims to guarantee improved socio-economic status of the people.

Perhaps, his motion for the creation of Orlu State found more resonance with the people. He reminded them that he promised to agitate for the creation of Orlu State and noted that his bill which has passed first reading has set the process in motion.

He pointed out that with 12 local government areas already, the proposed State has great chances of being created. But taking a historical tour of how old Anambra and Imo States were carved out to produce additional three States, the lawmaker explained that some LGAs may be carved out from Anambra State to form the proposed State. Other moves towards the realisation of the proposed State is the formation of Movement for Creation of Orlu State which would be inaugurated soon.

Another bill, Izunaso said would impact significantly on the people is the South East Development Commission bill which he said is awaiting Presidential assent.

The lawmaker specifically proffered his interventions aimed at promoting economic growth, infrastructure development, and social welfare of his senatorial district.

He mentioned projects already taken off or soon to be flagged off to include the construction of 1000-seater ultra modern conference halls across the 12 LGAs as well as the ‘Light Up Orlu’ project to provide street lights in the district. He also disclosed that several schools and hospitals have been earmarked for rehabilitation.

Projects targeting individuals include award of 200 scholarships to students; Training of 12,000 youths, 1000 per LG in Artificial Intelligence; Distribution of 1,200 bags of fertilisers to farmers; Training of interested individuals in modern agricultural methods and fisheries and an on-going Revolving Credit Scheme for Women, which so far has enrolled 375 beneficiaries.

Izunaso also announced that he had entered into a partnership with the Michigan State University, USA which will have significant rub off on the Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, the second State-owned university located in the senatorial district.

According to him, specific benefits of the partnership include two scholarships (one for persons with disability) per annum for Orlu students and one technical scholarship per annum to run in perpetuity.

On industrialisation and job creation, the lawmaker lauded the $1 billion Gas Plant being built by Governor Hope Uzodimma using an AFREXIM Bank facility, a project he predicted would trigger off similar projects including gas plants for conversion of gas to electricity. He submitted that with 200 trillion standard cubic feet of gas, Imo State has the highest deposit of gas in Nigeria.

For more interaction with his constituents, Izunaso promised to henceforth hold live interactive session with them twice monthly.

Summing up, he disclosed that his greatest achievement so far is promoting collaboration between the Federal Government and imo state government.

Izunaso, who is Chairman of Senate Committee on Capital Market is not a newcomer to the National Assembly, having served in the Green Chamber before getting elected to the Senate.

His experiences and dedication are contributory to his firm commitment to ensuring that the Capital Markets evolve to benefit every one. His colleague, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, the Chairman, the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions, described him as a Senator with great sense of cohesion, unity, and good understanding of Nigeria

The occasion which held at Nkwerre Country Club had in attendance movers and shakers in Orlu including traditional rulers, clergy, market women, captains of industry, business moguls, different cultural, youth and political groups including Justice P.C. Onunihu, a retired Chief Judge of the State and Chairman of the occasion.