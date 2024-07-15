Tinubu Reinstates Nenibarini Zabbey As HYPREP Coordinator

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the reinstatement of Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey as the Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

The president, according to a statement issued on Monday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, reached the decision following a performance review of the HYPREP Project Coordinator and concluded that the project coordinator is fit to discharge his functions in accordance with the regulations guiding the execution of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

By the directive of the president, the reinstatement of the HYPREP Project Coordinator takes immediate effect.