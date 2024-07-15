Startups Get $20,000 Boost at Markhack 3.0

Chinedu Eze

About 10 Marketing Technology (Marketech) startups have emerged winners, benefiting from a pool of winnings valued at $20,000, at the grand finale of the Markhack 3.0, one of Africa’s pioneering marketech hackathon.

Organised by Eko Innovation Centre (EIC), in conjunction with the GDM Group and Brand Communicator, the event showcased tech start-ups in marketing, media and communication industry with the aim of helping local tech founders in marketing and communication scale their businesses as much as their contemporaries from other parts of the world.

Speaking on the rationale behind Markhack, the convener behind MarkHack and Chief Executive Officer, Eko Innovation Center, Mr. Victor Afolabi, explained that, “at a time where the marketing and media landscape is rapidly evolving, staying ahead of the curve is essential for businesses and organizations.

“The COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally altered the landscape of marketing, pushing businesses to adapt rapidly to new realities thus accelerating the adoption of technology in unprecedented ways.”

In his welcome address, the Publisher of Brand Communicator and Organising Partner for Markhack3.0, Mr. Joshua Ajayi, remarked that marketing and media is evolving at an unprecedented pace. Hence, subjects like “Artificial intelligence, big data, immersive technologies are not just buzzwords, but real tools reshaping our industry landscape.