Jewels Leading Lights Int’l Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Educational Facility in FCT 

Jewels Leading Lights International ( JLLI), a world-class school that combines the Montessori, Nigerian and British curricula, has formally opened its state-of-the-art edifice in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

Stakeholders from different backgrounds, including members of the diplomatic community, as well as parents were present at the Grand Opening and Graduation Ceremony on Friday where the imposing edifice was commissioned.

Earlier, a clergy, Rev. Onyinye Alfred, formally cut the tape and said prayers on the facility before the grand opening ceremony, a glamorous event packed with series of presentations and performances by students of the school.

In an interview with newsmen on the sideline, Director of the School, Mrs Oluwatoyin Oboh, said investing in such a top-notch educational facility in Nigeria was driven by commitment to nurturing local talent, fostering intellectual growth and promoting academic excellence, which will ultimately foster development of skilled workforce thus fostering socio-economic growth and stability across Nigeria.

According to the Director, by incorporating advance technology and resources, the school seeks to foster innovation, critical thinking, and practical skills in students in a bid to help them thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

“For Jewels Leading Light International, we are very intentional about excellence and the quality of education we give the children. Our vision is to prepare the children for a global world; children who will be innovative and make a difference in Nigeria and the world at large.



“Here we offer the international primary curriculum, the Cambridge, and the Nigerian curriculum, and we have invested highly in state-of-the-art educational technology because technology is the future and there is no point in preparing learners who cannot compete.



“We equip our library with the understanding that leaders are readers and those who make change must acquire knowledge, and I will say that the kind of lab facilities we have here can only be found abroad and not here in Nigeria and we did it because we understand that experience is very important.”



Oboh added that, “One of the visions we have for the hostels is to be a home away from home and it has been achieved. There is nothing that gives me joy than when children are happy learning and not bored about it. Here, our children are happy learning in this environment.



“If you bring your child here be rest assured that your child will stand-out among their peers, and our doors are opened to everyone, admission will take place this September for the 2024/2025 academic section.”



Earlier in his speech, the Guest Speaker of the day, Mr Fola Daniel, acclaimed administrator and business mogul, commended the founder of JLLI for their commitment to educational excellence, add that “As we celebrate and applaud this milestone, I urge each of us to reflect on how we can use our resources to make a difference and to create a legacy of positive impact.



“Let l us inspire the next generation with the value of giving as a cornerstone of a fulfilling and meaningful life. The true value of work lies in the ability to transform lives and communities.



“Let us honour this vision by subscribing to the unique values of Jewels Leading Lights International,” he said.



Highpoint of the even was the presentation of awards of recognition to outstanding graduating students of from year 9 and year 12 classes.



Located in the serene Life-Camp area in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, JLLI is a state-of-the-art educational facility envisioned to fill the gaps in educational infrastructure. It seeks to provide little ones, through its Creche facility, and students aged 2 – 18 with access to modern and well-equipped learning environments.



JLLI, which runs both the day and the boarding system, seeks to contribute to bringing the overall quality of education and academic performance in Nigeria up to par with international standards.



The founders of JLLI believe that education extends far beyond the four walls of the classroom and therefore conceived a comprehensive approach to learning, encompassing a wide range of extracurricular activities, community engagement initiatives, and global perspectives, ensuring that students graduate as well-rounded individuals poised to make a positive impact on society.