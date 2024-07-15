  • Monday, 15th July, 2024

FG, UAE Reach Agreement on Resumption of Travels for Nigerians, Visa Ban Lifted Effective July 15

Breaking | 2 hours ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government of Nigeria and the government of United Arab Emirates have reached a mutual agreement for the resumption of travel to the UAE for Nigerian passport holders with effect from July 15, 2024.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammad Idris.

He said the positive development was the outcome of the successful talks and extensive, high-level negotiations between the authorities of both countries.

“The agreement includes updated controls and conditions to facilitate obtaining a UAE visa. The resumption of visas will be effective from July 15, 2024.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.