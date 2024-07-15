FG, UAE Reach Agreement on Resumption of Travels for Nigerians, Visa Ban Lifted Effective July 15

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government of Nigeria and the government of United Arab Emirates have reached a mutual agreement for the resumption of travel to the UAE for Nigerian passport holders with effect from July 15, 2024.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammad Idris.

He said the positive development was the outcome of the successful talks and extensive, high-level negotiations between the authorities of both countries.

“The agreement includes updated controls and conditions to facilitate obtaining a UAE visa. The resumption of visas will be effective from July 15, 2024.”