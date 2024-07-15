After Troops’ Ambush in Kaduna, Military Uncovers, Destroys Terrorists’ Enclave

Ikechukwu Aleke

The hierarchy of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), yesterday, said the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch, uncovered and destroyed a criminal enclave housing the identified terrorists that ambushed military troops on patrol operations at Manini area of Kaduna State on 10 July 2024.



The NAF also noted that extreme weather conditions was hampering ongoing air operations, in most theatres of operations.

A statement by NAF Spokesperson, AVM Edward Gabkwet, said despite the weather challenges hampering ongoing efforts to diminish the capabilities of criminal elements in the Northwest, air operations by the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch had continued unabated with remarkable levels of success being recorded.



Gabkwet said these air strikes were initiated following thorough credible human intelligence, along with intelligence surveillance, and reconnaissance operations, which identified the targeted locations as enclaves of terrorists responsible for the ambush on troops at Manini on 10 July 2024.

Gabkwet also revealed that in one of the strikes carried out on 12 July 2024 at terrorist Alhaji Layi’s enclave, situated in Kufan Shantu Village in Giwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State, several terrorists observed within the location were eliminated while their thatched roofed huts were burned down.



Noting that their logistics tucked under thick foliage were also destroyed, the NAF Spokesperson said similar air strikes conducted on 13 July 2024 over terrorists’ camps situated inside Malum Forest in Igabi LGA also recorded positive outcomes after the targets were acquired and engaged.

“From the Battle Damage Assessment footage, the terrorists were observed freely loitering around the forest at a compound with zinc-roofed structures. Subsequently, a precision strike was authorised, which eliminated most of the terrorists.



