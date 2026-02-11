Renowned Literary Scholar, Biodun Jeyifo, Dies at 80

Yinka Olatunbosun

The President of the Nigerian Academy of Letters, Professor Andrew Haruna, has announced the death of the world-renowned literary critic, Marxist scholar, and public intellectual, Professor Emeritus Biodun Jeyifo, which occurred Wednesday, February 11.

He reportedly died from complications related to renal failure. His passing comes just over a month after he celebrated his 80th birthday on January 5, an occasion that was marked by a major symposium in Lagos organised by the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Professor BJ, as he was fondly called, had a distinguished career at the then University of Ife and later held dual appointments at Cornell and Harvard Universities. An international event was held in his honour at the Muson Centre to mark his 80th birthday on January 5th.