Top Oil Magnate, Funsho Lawal, Glides Gracefully into 69

As the clock struck midnight last Thursday, July 11, 2024, it marked the beginning of a new chapter in Otunba Funsho Lawal’s life. The day was not just another day in the life of the billionaire oil magnate as he turned 69.

As gathered, he was celebrated to high heavens by his family, friends, business associates, employees and beneficiaries for his benevolent gestures, at home and abroad. Also, many penned down sweet and heartfelt messages for the man who has impacted the lives of many.

Society Watch gathered that the Chairman of Sogenal Oil & Gas threw open his doors for this once-in-a-year purpose, although the celebration was low-key. A source revealed that the highly connected businessman confided in some of his friends that he will roll out drums next year, God willing when he clocks 70.

While the tales of his childhood, which have yet to be documented in black and white, may only be knitted by his parents who witnessed his vagitus on July 11, 1955, his inspiring journeys from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA, has, however, exposed him as a potentially successful man and pride to his family and society.

For Lawal, who is also the Maaye of Ogbomoso, rising to the pinnacle of his career was definitely no small feat. There was no shortcut to his success. He climbed the ladder one step at a time until he attained his well-deserved affluence.

Indeed, his birthday was worth celebrating. His Creator has been good to him. Providence has granted his heart’s desires, he has been blessed with money in abundance, a thriving business that competes favourably with others around the world, and a good family of whom he is proud.