Oba of Benin, Enigies’ Case: Edo Govt Warns against Disruption of Court Proceedings

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

The Edo State Government yesterday warned against disrupting the proceedings of the Edo State High Court in the case between the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II and some aggrieved Enigies (Dukes) slated to hold on Monday, July 15, 2024.

Some suspended Enigies (Dukes) led by the Enigies of Evbuobanosa and Egbaen Siluko Dukedoms in Benin Kingdom, Professor Gregory Akenzua and Chief Edomwonyi Ogiegbaen, respectively, had on behalf of others, sued the Oba at the state High Court in Benin-City, to challenge their suspension from their positions.



Also, the duo on behalf of others, claimed that it is only the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki and not the monarch who can suspend or remove them from their positions for rebelling against the monarch.

The state government, referring to a circulating online report, which urged “all daughters and sons, Ohens, Enigies, market women and men, witches and wizards of Benin Kingdom that you are invited to assemble at the Benin High Court of Justice on Monday, July 15, 2024.

“The purpose of this gathering is to defend our beloved traditions and cultures of Benin Kingdom, as some suspended Enigies backed by Governor Obaseki have taken our great palace to court.”



The state government however, warned that it would not tolerate any breach of the peace in the state.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare read: “The Edo State Government hereby condemns in the strongest terms the recent posts circulating on social media platforms, inciting and urging the people to disrupt the operations of the Benin High Court on Monday, July 15. It is highly disconcerting that there have been attempts to interfere with the judicial process through threats and displays aimed at inciting public unrest.



“It is imperative to emphasise that the rule of law must prevail, and all arms of government must be allowed to carry out their functions without fear of intimidation or disruption. The sanctity of our institutions must be upheld at all times.

“Government is aware that some unscrupulous politicians are behind the plan to sponsor violence with the aim of disrupting the peace in the State to score cheap political points.”



Continuing, Nehikhare said: “We call on youths in the state not to allow themselves to be used to perpetuate violence and cause a crisis in the state.

“We also call on parents to protect their children from being exploited by persons who want to disrupt peace for political gains.

“The Edo State Government will take all lawful actions against any individual or group found to be involved in activities that undermine the peace in the state.



“We urge all law-abiding citizens to reject and ignore any calls to disrupt the peace in the state and to refrain from engaging in any actions that could jeopardise public order. It is only through respect for the law and due process that we can ensure a just and orderly society for all.

“It is, therefore, in the best interest of all law-abiding citizens of our dear state that we enjoin everyone to join hands with the government in safeguarding the integrity of our institutions and preserving the peace and harmony of our beloved Edo State.”