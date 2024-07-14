Ndidi Signs New Three-year Deal with Leicester City

Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has signed a new contract with Premier League club Leicester City.

The 27-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract which will see him remain at the club until at least June 2027.

The Super Eagles player joined the Foxes in January 2017 from Belgian side Genk and has gone on to make over 270 appearances across all competitions, scoring 17 goals.

In his seven and a half years at the club Ndidi has helped Leicester win the FA Cup, FA Community Shield and earn promotion back to the Premier League by winning the EFL Championship last season.

“I feel great, I feel excited, I feel at home,” the Nigerian is quoted by the club’s official website.

“That’s the most important thing. I feel really happy to continue with the club.

“My family is settled here and everyone back home, when they say Ndidi, they say Leicester also! It’s really amazing to be a part of this journey going forward.”

The Nigerian added that he is looking forward to working with new Foxes manager Steve Cooper.

“I’ve had a chance to speak with (Cooper). I spoke to him during the holidays when he came in,” said Ndidi.

“He had some good ideas to share with me, so it was really, really, really amazing and I’m looking forward to working with him. He’s a great guy, he’s funny. I look forward to working with him, it’s very exciting.”

Ndidi will hope to feature for Leicester when they mark their Premier League return with a match at home to Tottenham Hotspur on August 19.

Meanwhile, after missing out on Ndidi, Everton have turned their attention on

Chelsea’s Nigerian midfielder, Lesley Ugochukwu.

Ndidi attracted interest from the Toffees before he committed his future to the Foxes by signing a three-year contract that will keep him at the King Power Stadium until June 30, 2027.

Everton will be hoping to take advantage of Ugochukwu’s struggle for minutes at Chelsea last season to persuade him to join them as other clubs are also monitoring his situation.

There have been earlier reports that Chelsea was considering what to do with him this summer with suggestions that they will be ready to sanction a loan move for him.