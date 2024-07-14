EURO FINAL FACTS
· Most titles: Spain (3), Germany/West Germany (3)
If Spain wins the title this evening, they will be the only team to have won the title four times.
· Most finals: Germany/West Germany (6), Spain (5, including Euro 2024)
· Titles won by the Euro 2024 finalists
Spain: 1964, 2008, 2012
England: –
· Biggest win in final: Spain beat Italy 4-0 in 2012.
· Finals decided in extra-time: 1960, 1996, 2000, 2016
· Finals decided by penalties: 1976, 2020
· Final played twice: 1968. The final won by Italy was played twice after the first match against Yugoslavia ended 1-1 after extra-time. Penalties had not yet been introduced as deciders.
· Defending champions winning the title: Spain 2012
· Teams that won the title after reaching the final in the previous edition:
1980 West Germany (finalists in 1976)
1996 Germany
England reached the 2020 final which they lost to Italy and are in the final once more.
· Teams that won the title without penalty shootouts since the introduction:
France (2000), Greece (2004)
If England wins they will be the seventh team in the last nine Euros to have triumphed after winning a shootout at some point in the tournament.
· Third-placed team in group stage to win the title: Portugal (2016)
Red cards in final: 1984 Yvon Le Roux (France)