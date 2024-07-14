  • Sunday, 14th July, 2024

EURO FINAL FACTS

Sport | 25 mins ago

·       Most titles: Spain (3), Germany/West Germany (3)

If Spain wins the title this evening, they will be the only team to have won the title four times.

·       Most finals: Germany/West Germany (6), Spain (5, including Euro 2024)

·       Titles won by the Euro 2024 finalists

Spain: 1964, 2008, 2012

England: –

·       Biggest win in final: Spain beat Italy 4-0 in 2012.

·       Finals decided in extra-time: 1960, 1996, 2000, 2016

·       Finals decided by penalties: 1976, 2020

·       Final played twice: 1968. The final won by Italy was played twice after the first match against Yugoslavia ended 1-1 after extra-time. Penalties had not yet been introduced as deciders.

·       Defending champions winning the title: Spain 2012

·       Teams that won the title after reaching the final in the previous edition:

1980 West Germany (finalists in 1976)

1996 Germany

England reached the 2020 final which they lost to Italy and are in the final once more.

·       Teams that won the title without penalty shootouts since the introduction:

France (2000), Greece (2004)

If England wins they will be the seventh team in the last nine Euros to have triumphed after winning a shootout at some point in the tournament.

·       Third-placed team in group stage to win the title: Portugal (2016)

Red cards in final: 1984 Yvon Le Roux (France)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.