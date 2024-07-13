Usyk’s Could Lose More Belts with Undisputed Champions Tag  over

Oleksandr Usyk’s reign as the undisputed world heavyweight champion was brief after he handed back the IBF belt, but will lose more belts be ripped away?

The Ukrainian star produced a spectacular victory over Tyson Fury in May to unify the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles, but just a month later, his reign as the undisputed king was over.

Contracted to rematch Fury in December, Usyk was unable to make a mandatory defence of the IBF belt, that meant Daniel Dubois, the organisation’s Interim belt-holder, was upgraded to full champion in June.

Usyk confirmed he was relinquishing his IBF title with a video on social media and Anthony Joshua will challenge Dubois for the IBF belt at Wembley on September 21,

Former champion Joseph Parker earned a WBO Interim heavyweight strap in March when he beat Zhilei Zhang and the New Zealander can push for a mandatory shot at the full world championship.

Parker is “next in line” for a crack at the WBO belt, according to his promoter David Higgins.