Sudan War: Foreigners Given 15 Days Deadline to Khartoum

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Foreigners have been given a 15 days deadline to leave Khartoum, the capital of Sudan.

The order was given by the Governor of Khartoum State, Mr.Ahmed Osman Hamza, on Thursday

It was reported that Khartoum State extended only 15 days as a deadline for foreigners to leave the state, based on a decision from the Security Committee, while the committee held a meeting to follow up on the implementation of the curfew and motorcycle ban. This decision was issued yesterday 11 July, 2024.

In early May, the governor of Khartoum announced the approval of the head of Sovereignty Council, Commander-in-Chief of the Army Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to the state government’s recommendation to declare a state of emergency, more than a year after the outbreak of war against Militia Rapid Support Forces.

According to the report, “the Director of the Department of Foreigners and immigration Registration in Khartoum State issued an

announcement to all foreigners to leave Khartoum State within 15 days in order to preserve their lives during the period of war, based on the decision of the Khartoum State Security Affairs Coordination Committee.” “.

It was alleged that some nationals of the neighbouring countries and from the region have become key fighters and mercenaries in the ranks of the Militia Rapid Support Forces.