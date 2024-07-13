Pharmacists Advocate Speedy Implementation of National Prescription Policy

Pharmacists under the aegis of the Association of Community Pharmacists (ACPN) have advocated for speedy implementation of the National Prescription Policy (NPP) to stem the prevalence of inappropriate and illegal prescribing and dispensing of drugs in the country.

ACPN National President, Wale Oladigbolu, who commended the federal government over its commitment to ensuring that the National Prescription Policy initiative is driven by professionals, advised it to engage the services of a Pharmaceutical Consultant and a Medical Consultant for effective implementation of the project.

In a letter to the Minister of State for Health, Mr. Tunji Alausa, titled: ‘A National Prescription Policy for Nigeria’, jointly signed by Oladigbolu and the ACPN National Secretary, Ashore Omokhafe, the association stated that the appointees for the assignment “must be a Registered Pharmacist and a Medical Consultant who must be a licenced Medical Practitioner within the purview of the PCN Act 2022 and the MDCN Act,’’ in order to achieve the objectives of the project.

It also recommended that the appointments for the administration of NPP in the country should be in consultation with the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) and Nigerian Medical Council (NMA) which are the umbrella templates of the prime stakeholders in the initiative.

Highlighting the importance of National Prescription Policy in healthcare delivery, ACPN noted that,’’ It is globally accepted that drug use constitutes a significant aspect of health care and that the handling of drugs in all its ramifications, particularly the production, distribution, prescription and dispensing of drugs could have a positive or negative impact on the health care delivery system and the health of the population.

“This explains why countries are expected to pay due emphasis on drug use in their respective countries,” it said.

“The current law regarding prescribing medicines in Nigeria states that only a trained medical doctor, dentist or veterinary doctor may prescribe medicines. Likewise, such prescriptions can only be dispensed by a registered pharmacist from a registered premise. Unfortunately, the reality of prescribing and dispensing medicines in Nigeria is such that both licensed healthcare professionals and charlatans are prescribing and dispensing medicines, sometimes with dire consequences.

Continuing, it said, “In developed countries, the prescribing and dispensing process is carried out by an ‘appropriate practitioner’ who can be medical doctors, veterinary doctors, dentists, optometrists, pharmacists, and nurses.

“Some pharmacists and nurses are also granted limited prescription rights under strict conditions/written guidelines/protocol after undergoing a strict, rigorous training programme.”