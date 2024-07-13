Joke Sanwo-Olu, Lekan Ajisafe, Genesis, Akeem Abimbola to Speak at 14th Young Achievers Nigeria Awards 

The biggest and the undisputed most celebrated youth event in the country, the 14th Young Achievers Nigeria awards will hold on the 28th july at Ibis hotel Ikeja, Lagos

Young Achievers Nigeria.com is the celebrity youth magazine behind the event.

The celebrity youth news magazine has been celebrating and showcasing young Nigerian barrier breakers who have broken the ceilings of limitations to excel in their various fields.

Speakers at this year’s event is the First ady of Lagos State, Her Excellency Ibijoke Sanwo-olu; Dr. Lekan Ajisafe, MD\CEO Post Assurance Brokers; Prophet Israel Oladele (GENESIS) and Akeem Abimbola, MD, Baltidon group

According to a release, signed by the Publisher and Convener of the award Mr. Adeduntan Ibrahim Yinka, ‘Despite the leadership and economic challenges our continent and Nigeria in particular is facing, some uncommon youths have written the name of our country on the global map because they exhibit qualities that people look for in an achiever which include: honesty, competence, progress, intelligence and inspiration.

He stated that some of the nominees for the award include-Farouk Awodun, the best graduating student from Unilag in 2023,2nd LT. Oluchukwu Owowoh, Nigerian military cadet who graduated with flying colours from Sandhurst UK

Others are Dr. Aminat Ige, overall best graduating doctoral thesis award winner, the youngest speaker in Nigeria, RT.HON. Debo Ogundoyin, Speaker Oyo State House of Assembly,

Other awardees include Martina Obono Ofem, a graduate of Cross River University, who started out by selling Boli (Roasted plantain) by the roadside, but has now evolved into an employer of labour.