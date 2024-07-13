Corruption: UNODC Corruption Index Adjudged NPF Most Improved Organisation 

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Executive Director UNODC, Ghada Waly, has expressed excitement over Nigeria Police Force’s impressive performance on the recently conducted corruption survey by the global institutions on corruption performance.

Waly, expressed this excitement, when she was hosted by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, at the Police Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja.

Represented by UNODC Acting Country Representative, Danilo Campisi, the UN agency, said that Nigeria is the only country to have carried out a third consecutive corruption survey, with the 1st, 2nd and 3rd happening in 2016, 2019 and 2024 respectively.

A statement by Force Spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the results from the 2024 surveys place Nigeria as the country with the most improved in the fight against corruption.

According to him, the UNODC further revealed that this survey was carried out strictly based on facts and data and not based on perceptions.

Adejobi said: “This revealed fact indicates the significant growth of the country under its new leadership and consequently, the transformation of the Nigeria Police Force under the administration of the 22nd Indigenous Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.”

Expressing his sincere gratitude to the UNODC for their support and commending their efforts and mode of this survey, the IGP emphasised his vision for the Nigeria Police Force and Nigeria as a whole, stating that the results of this survey would serve as motivation for the NPF to intensify its efforts in combating crime and corruption, and setting a greater standard.